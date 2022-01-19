Dr. Allan Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Cruz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation Infusion Center414 Grand St Ste 14, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 597-9671
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
I highly recommend the Madeline Fiadini LoRe Infusion Center. The space is new, clean and has state of the art equipment. The staff is incredibly kind and was eager to assist me in scheduling my appointments. Dr. Cruz is an exceptional physician. He is well-informed and was able to explain my blood lab results in a kind and courteous manner and took the time to listen to all my concerns.
About Dr. Allan Cruz, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730477555
Education & Certifications
- University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cruz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods.