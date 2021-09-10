See All General Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Cook Jr works at Texas Kidney Institute in Richardson, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allan O Cook MD PA
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 506, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-7057
    Southwest Scoliosis Institute
    5236 W University Dr Ste 2900, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-7057
    Signature Kidney Care
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 335, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-7057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracentesis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    He always has the patient's best health interest in mind. I have never experienced such a knowledgeable surgeon. He is humble in his knowledge . He is the best there is. I am alive because of Dr. Cook.
    Sharon Hargiss — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902842008
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cook Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook Jr has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

