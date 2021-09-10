Dr. Cook Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Cook Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allan O Cook MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 506, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-7057
-
2
Southwest Scoliosis Institute5236 W University Dr Ste 2900, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 487-7057
-
3
Signature Kidney Care2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 335, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 487-7057
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook Jr?
He always has the patient's best health interest in mind. I have never experienced such a knowledgeable surgeon. He is humble in his knowledge . He is the best there is. I am alive because of Dr. Cook.
About Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902842008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook Jr works at
Dr. Cook Jr has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.