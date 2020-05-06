Dr. Allan Capote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Capote, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Capote, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE CITY OF MANILA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Delano, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Capote works at
Locations
-
1
Hao D. Bui MD INC4901 Centennial Plaza Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 387-8333
-
2
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
-
3
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-5150MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Bakersfield Heart Hospital3001 Sillect Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 852-6265
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capote?
I have been seeing Dr. Capote for just a few months for a venous ulcer on my lower left leg Been fighting it for 4years. I would not want any other doctor.
About Dr. Allan Capote, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124385158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE CITY OF MANILA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capote works at
Dr. Capote has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Capote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.