See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Allan Barza, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Allan Barza, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allan Barza, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste D4, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1840
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barza?

    Dec 19, 2018
    On our first meeting, Dr. Barza spent over an hour getting to know me and helping me to the right methods to help deal with my anxiety issues. By the end of our session, we had laid out a strategy to handle my anxiety. He gave me ideas on how to deal with an anxiety attack and he prescribed the perfect medication, which has worked wonderfully. I can't say enough good things about him. If you have anxiety issues or need an extremely competent Psychiatrist, then I highly recommend Dr. Barza
    Matt Foley in Concord, CA — Dec 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Barza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allan Barza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barza to family and friends

    Dr. Barza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allan Barza, MD.

    About Dr. Allan Barza, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952475030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucsf/Langley Porter Psyc Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Barza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allan Barza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.