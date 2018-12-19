Dr. Allan Barza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Barza, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Barza, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste D4, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-1840
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
Ratings & Reviews
On our first meeting, Dr. Barza spent over an hour getting to know me and helping me to the right methods to help deal with my anxiety issues. By the end of our session, we had laid out a strategy to handle my anxiety. He gave me ideas on how to deal with an anxiety attack and he prescribed the perfect medication, which has worked wonderfully. I can't say enough good things about him. If you have anxiety issues or need an extremely competent Psychiatrist, then I highly recommend Dr. Barza
About Dr. Allan Barza, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1952475030
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf/Langley Porter Psyc Institute
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Psychiatry
