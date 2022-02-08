See All Gastroenterologists in Portage, MI
Dr. Allan Barbish, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Barbish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Bronson South Haven Hospital.

Dr. Barbish works at St John Macomb Motor City Inter in Portage, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Associates of Southwest Michigan PC
    3304 Cooley Ct, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 349-2266
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bronson Gastroenterology Specialists - Battle Creek
    3770 Capital Ave SW Ste A, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 349-2266
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
  • Bronson Lakeview Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Bronson South Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr. Barbish. I was amazed at the time he took to thoroughly explain my condition and treatment. I would give a 5 Star rating and more.
    Barbara Dittis — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Barbish, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891743191
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Barbish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barbish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbish has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

