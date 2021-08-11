Dr. Allan Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Locations
St Thomas Medical Group, Nashville, TN4230 Harding Pike Ste 309, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-0165
Crossroads491 Sage Rd N Ste 400, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 329-2141
Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 750, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 868-1064
Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc.2010 Church St Ste 420, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-2141
Regents Medical Center254 Ren Mar Dr, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Directions (615) 868-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He may appear a bit stuffy, but his support staff.....EXCELLENT! They got me in and out quickly through my process and were so professional and kind. This is just what I needed throughout a nervous procedure. I recommend him and his staff to everyone!
About Dr. Allan Bailey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396739140
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- University of South Florida
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- IN Univ Perdue U Indianapolis/Chldns Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.