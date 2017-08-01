Dr. Azarion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Azarion, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allan Azarion, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 845-1500
Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center655 Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (240) 632-4900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kaiser Permanente Largo1221 Mercantile Ln, Largo, MD 20774 Directions (301) 618-5500
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I had an excellect experience with Dr. Azarion. Regarding my sport-related injury, he was friendly and patient explaining the situation without being patronizing. He did not give admonishments or try to impose "rules" for recovery, rather was earnest and showed understanding when giving his professional recommendations. He helped me figure out "work-arounds" for the time while I was otherwise out of commission while also helping me understand limitations during recovery time.
- Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1831308329
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
