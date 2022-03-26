Overview

Dr. Allan Andrews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick in Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.