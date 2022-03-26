Dr. Allan Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Andrews, MD
Dr. Allan Andrews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick13 Medical Campus Dr NW Ste 102, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 242-9176
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Andrews is a smart man. He takes his time to answer your questions and in no hurry to do a procedure you feel is needed. I’ve been going to him for several years and I feel he is thorough and kind. I will keegoing to him.
About Dr. Allan Andrews, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr|Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, Dc
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
