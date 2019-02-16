Overview

Dr. Allan Allphin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Allphin works at Mercy Clinic Ear Nose and Throat - Surgery Center in Springfield, MO with other offices in Grand Junction, CO and Rifle, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.