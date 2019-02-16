Dr. Allphin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Allphin, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Allphin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Allphin works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Ear Nose and Throat - Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St Ste 520, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 841-5750
Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office2515 Foresight Cir Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-2400
Grand River Hospital District501 Airport Rd, Rifle, CO 81650 Directions (970) 625-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Experience with Dr. Alphin thus far from office visit to post OP. When my issue was diagnosed with a MRI I was called by his office to inform me of the plan of action. I was taken back when it was Dr. Alphin who took the time to call me himself. Had my surgery 2-15-19 ! I was called this evening at home not by a nurse or the hospital staff, it was Dr Alphin yet again to make sure I was doing ok. I've been in the service industry for over 30 years, you just dont see this anymore. Dr.
About Dr. Allan Allphin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538246723
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
