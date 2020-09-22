See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Apopka, FL
Dr. Allan Adajar, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Adajar, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.

Dr. Adajar works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Apopka in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Apopka
    2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 220, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Apopka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Allan Adajar, MD

  • Gynecologic Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1730318148
Education & Certifications

  • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
  • Saint Francis Hopital|University of Illinois at Chicago
  • New York Medical College|NYU Langone Medical Center
Medical Education
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allan Adajar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adajar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adajar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adajar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adajar works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Apopka in Apopka, FL. View the full address on Dr. Adajar’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adajar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adajar.

