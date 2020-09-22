Overview

Dr. Allan Adajar, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.



Dr. Adajar works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Apopka in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

