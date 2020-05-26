Overview

Dr. Allaix Philogene, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Lakeside Medical Center.



Dr. Philogene works at Philogene & Samuel MDs in Belle Glade, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.