Dr. Alla Sragets, MD
Overview
Dr. Alla Sragets, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Unicare Community Health Center Inc.1501 E Holt Ave Ste A, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-3600
Lincoln Heights Family and Industrial Medical Clinic2409 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Directions (323) 225-8038
Unicare Community Health Center Inc.741 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-6666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sragets?
Dr. Sragets is the best gynecologist I ever had. I was seeing her regularly for 10 years I lived in California. She led me through my first pregnancy and delivered my child. I absolutely loved her no-nonsense attitude and smart advice. Since then, I moved to the East Coast and had several gynecologists but I'm still missing her. I even called her from the hospital bed when I had an emergency. Best doctor. Seriously.
About Dr. Alla Sragets, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sragets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sragets accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sragets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sragets speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sragets. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sragets.
