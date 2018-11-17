See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burlingame, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alla Skalnyi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They completed their residency with Kern Medical Center / UCLA

Dr. Skalnyi works at Alla Sklnyi, M.D. in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alla Skalnyi, M.D.
    1720 El Camino Real Ste 145, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 239-9340
    Alla Skalnyi, M.D.
    1750 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 239-9340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alla Skalnyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1982811956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Medical Center / UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alla Skalnyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skalnyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skalnyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skalnyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skalnyi works at Alla Sklnyi, M.D. in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Skalnyi’s profile.

    Dr. Skalnyi has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skalnyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Skalnyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skalnyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skalnyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skalnyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

