Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavodsk State University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Medical office225 Broadway, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 693-4010
Alla Shustarovich MD PC99 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-7411
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Shustarovich, she is goes above and beyond to help her patients, caring and empathetic. Weekend office hours are what I treasure the most. I trust her refferals too
About Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Petrozavodsk State University, Faculty Of Medicine
