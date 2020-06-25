Dr. Alla Sakharova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakharova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Sakharova, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alla Sakharova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Sakharova works at
Michigan Endocrine Consultants Inc.1949 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 543-3700
Michigan Endocrine Consultants31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 543-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakharova?
Dr. Sakarova was very helpful and took time with me. I really like her. Howeve, I was very upset upon leaving the office to see some of the non-medical staff unmasked. The office manager didn't even bother to get up from her chair to come and speak with me. It was very upsetting. I would hate to lose Dr. Sakarova, but this issue of staff being unmasked needs to be addressed. I don't care how often you are tested for Covid....It's a MEDICAL office!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1285715409
- University MI
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University
Dr. Sakharova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakharova accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakharova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakharova has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakharova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sakharova speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakharova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakharova.
