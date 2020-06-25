Overview

Dr. Alla Sakharova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sakharova works at Michigan Endocrine Consultants in Berkley, MI with other offices in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.