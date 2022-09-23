Overview

Dr. Alla Rudinskaya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Rudinskaya works at WCMG Danbury Rheumatology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.