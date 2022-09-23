Dr. Alla Rudinskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudinskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Rudinskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alla Rudinskaya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
WCMG Danbury Rheumatology33 Germantown Rd Ste 1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rudinskaya is an excellent physician and a warm, caring person. It is awful to go through what I have for the past two years trying to get an appointment. I was told to make an appointment with the Physician's Assistant because that would help my chances of getting an appointment with the doctor. I was also told I would not get an appointment with my doctor of 25 years unless I saw a PA first It is incredibly frustrating to be in pain and not be able to get an appointment now. SO many of us have complained of the same problem including people who work for Nuvance. This isn't health care. It is all about money and doctors leaving and patients not getting help before 6 months--if that. Dr. Rudinskaya is a wonderful help for me and my conditions. I have not seen her in years because I cannot get an appointment.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1891710612
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rudinskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudinskaya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudinskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudinskaya has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudinskaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rudinskaya speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudinskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudinskaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudinskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudinskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.