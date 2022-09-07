See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Daly City, CA
Dr. Alla Rudin, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Alla Rudin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They graduated from MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Rudin works at Kaiser Permanente Daly City Medical Offices in Daly City, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente
    Kaiser Permanente
395 Hickey Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Dizziness
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Dizziness

Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I am a little surprised by the negative reviews. I have been a patient of Dr. Rudin for many years and I am extremely happy with her knowledge, concerns about my health and responsiveness. I totally trust her opinion and like it that she reminds me on a regular basis on which health measures (blood tests, check ups, immunizations etc. ) I should take care of. She has a tremendous amount of experience and I feel well taken care of.
    — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Alla Rudin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750453593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudin works at Kaiser Permanente Daly City Medical Offices in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rudin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

