Overview

Dr. Alla Model, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Model works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.