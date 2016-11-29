Dr. Alla Model, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Model is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Model, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Model, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Model works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Model?
Dr. Model always listens to what I feel is changing with my condition. The nurses are absolutely amazing. They really get to know the patients and care so much. While experiencing some unrelated health concerns the office reached out to me on regular basis just to see how I was doing. It took a little time for me to warm up to Dr. Model, but I have been a patient for over 3 years now and I wouldn't even consider another doctor.
About Dr. Alla Model, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1639225451
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Model has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Model accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Model has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Model works at
Dr. Model has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Model on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Model speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Model. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Model.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Model, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Model appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.