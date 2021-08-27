Dr. Alla Mesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Mesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Mesh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mesh works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm258 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today I went to see Dr Mesh I was in pain my left hip & spine . I have poly arthritis constant pain and I don’t want to get on drugs she gave nerve blocker I got to sleep when I got home I hadn’t slept in weeks both knees and hips plus my spine it getting worse with age but she has help me in deep times of pain and relived some of it Joyce stancil Brooklyn New York
About Dr. Alla Mesh, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1174731426
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- St Petersburg Medical Academy
Dr. Mesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mesh works at
Dr. Mesh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more.
Dr. Mesh speaks Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
