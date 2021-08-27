Overview

Dr. Alla Mesh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mesh works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.