Dr. Alla Maslova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Maslova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale Univ Hosps Mc
Dr. Maslova works at
Locations
A.M. Nephrology Care P.C.3048 Brighton 1st St Ste 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 872-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maslova is an amazing and well-knowledged practitioner. Going back to her for my issues is a no brainer. Nephrology is a very important study and I am glad there is a caring doctor out there like her!
About Dr. Alla Maslova, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Russian
- 1225083165
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Univ Hosps Mc
- Brookdale Univ Hosp and Mc
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Orenburg State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
