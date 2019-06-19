Overview

Dr. Alla Lokshina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Smolenskij Med Inst, Smolensk.



Dr. Lokshina works at Friendly Pediatrics PC in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.