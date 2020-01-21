Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
The Robert Cizik Eye Clinic - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2080, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Goldberg for 2 yrs and she is the best! Very knowledgeable and so kind.
About Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
