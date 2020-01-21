Overview

Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.