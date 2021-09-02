Dr. Alla Khalfin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalfin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Khalfin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Khalfin, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Khalfin works at
Locations
Syosset Endocrinology, PC175 Jericho Tpke Ste 201, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 802-4884
Syosset Endocrinology175 Turnpike # 204, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 802-4884
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains everything very nicely and spends time with you does not rush.Most of all she’s an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Alla Khalfin, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528259843
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
