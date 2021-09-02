Overview

Dr. Alla Khalfin, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Khalfin works at Syosset Endocrinology in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.