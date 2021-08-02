See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Keyzner works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Reticulosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Graft vs Host Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Sezary's Disease
Skin Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2021
    I had ALM Leukemia over 7 years ago. Under Dr. Alla Keyzner’s care I had a stem cell transplant and in remission now. I went thru several rounds of chemotherapy before my transplant, but with Dr. Keyzner’s care which is the greatest gift anyone could wish for. I would recommend her skills and knowledge to anyone with a proud heart, this doctor deserves a better review than I can ever give. Dr Alla Keyzner works with the best team of doctors nurses and aides in Mount Sinai Hospital
    Elaine Viggiano (patient) — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801054580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

