Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Keyzner works at
Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had ALM Leukemia over 7 years ago. Under Dr. Alla Keyzner’s care I had a stem cell transplant and in remission now. I went thru several rounds of chemotherapy before my transplant, but with Dr. Keyzner’s care which is the greatest gift anyone could wish for. I would recommend her skills and knowledge to anyone with a proud heart, this doctor deserves a better review than I can ever give. Dr Alla Keyzner works with the best team of doctors nurses and aides in Mount Sinai Hospital
About Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801054580
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyzner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keyzner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keyzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keyzner works at
Dr. Keyzner has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.