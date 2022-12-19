Dr. Alla Gimelfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimelfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Gimelfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alla Gimelfarb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
1
Northshore Cancer Immediate Care2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-1000
2
NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2112
3
The University of Chicago (northshore)2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5826
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gimelfarb was recommended by my internet. The appointment was on time and Dr. Gimelfarb was communicative, professional and a pleasure. She explained everything and did not rush. She ordered tests and personally called with the results. Also sent results and advice thru North Shore Connect. Could not ask for more. I would recommend herb
About Dr. Alla Gimelfarb, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578721254
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gimelfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gimelfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gimelfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gimelfarb has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gimelfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gimelfarb speaks Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimelfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimelfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimelfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimelfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.