Overview

Dr. Alla Gimelfarb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Gimelfarb works at NorthShore Rheumatology in Glenview, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.