Dr. Alla Fine, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Medical Academy.



Dr. Fine works at veriMED Health Group Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.