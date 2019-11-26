See All Pediatricians in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chernovitsky Medical Institute and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Dorfman works at Cloverleaf Pediatrics in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cloverleaf Pediatrics
    5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 104, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 939-3362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Infections
Behavioral Changes
Breastfeeding Counseling
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Developmental Delay
Developmental Disorders
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fever
Food Allergy
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
New Mom Counseling
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Sports Injuries
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Splinting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Friendly office staff and nice atmosphere. Dr. Dorfman is very cordial and invested in her patients. She is always willing to answer any questions and does not rush you out the door. We have gone to her for 18 years and still currently use her practice.
    Mamabear — Nov 26, 2019
    About Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1548234974
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chernovitsky Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman works at Cloverleaf Pediatrics in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dorfman’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

