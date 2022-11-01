Overview

Dr. Alla Chesky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uzhgorod State U Sch Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Chesky works at Park Avenue Medical Center in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.