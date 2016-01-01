Overview

Dr. Alla Chernenko, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Chernenko works at Hewlett Internal Medicine in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.