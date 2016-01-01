Overview

Dr. Alla Akivis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Akivis works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.