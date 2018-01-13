See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    64 E 86th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Czech, Greek and Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619988060
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasiadou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anastasiadou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anastasiadou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasiadou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasiadou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasiadou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasiadou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

