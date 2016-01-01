Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alka Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alka Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Berkley Clinic2905 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 541-0770
-
2
Michigan Physicians Group14325 MIDDLEBELT RD, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 427-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Alka Shah, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1952385072
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology, Nuclear Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.