Overview

Dr. Alka Sawhney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sawhney works at Center of Hematology Oncology in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.