Dr. Alka Sawhney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alka Sawhney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was a good listener and took time to exam me and answer my questions.
About Dr. Alka Sawhney, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
