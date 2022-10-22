Overview

Dr. Alka Sachdeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Sachdeva works at North Raleigh Medical Center in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.