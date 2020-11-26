Overview

Dr. Alka Nischal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Nischal works at NYU Langone Palliative Medicine Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.