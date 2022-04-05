Overview

Dr. Alka Nair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Nair works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.