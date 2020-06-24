Dr. Alka Mallik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alka Mallik, MD
Overview
Dr. Alka Mallik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Mallik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Cancer Centers1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 504-0865
-
2
Austin Cancer Center16030 Park Valley Dr Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 505-5500
-
3
Austin Office1313 Red River St Ste 305, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-7789
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallik?
Dr Mallik is profesional, attentive and knowledgeable. The staff is friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Alka Mallik, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215146386
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallik works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.