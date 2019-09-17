Dr. Alka Madan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alka Madan, DO
Overview
Dr. Alka Madan, DO is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Northwest Dermatology Sc2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1040, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-8096
Van Dam Dermatology & Laser Center738 W NORTHWEST HWY, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 744-8554
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Madan is a great Dermatologist. Very knowledgeable and spent a significant amount of time listening to my concerns. Office staff was very nice and efficient as well.
About Dr. Alka Madan, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital Michigan
- St Barnabas Hospital New York
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madan has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.