Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bishnoi works at Alka Bishndi MD in West Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alka Bishndi MD
    486 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-4009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Limb Cramp
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Limb Cramp

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2019
    Dr. Bishnoi has been my endocrinology doctor for over 20 years. She is knowledgeable, always current on the latest advances, and always listens. Easy to schedule and appointments are always on time.
    John Downey in NY — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1063467793
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishnoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bishnoi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishnoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishnoi works at Alka Bishndi MD in West Babylon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bishnoi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishnoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishnoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishnoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishnoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

