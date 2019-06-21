Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishnoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Alka Bishndi MD486 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bishnoi has been my endocrinology doctor for over 20 years. She is knowledgeable, always current on the latest advances, and always listens. Easy to schedule and appointments are always on time.
About Dr. Alka Bishnoi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063467793
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishnoi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishnoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishnoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishnoi speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishnoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishnoi.
