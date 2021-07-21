Overview

Dr. Alka Aggarwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at King Medical Center in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.