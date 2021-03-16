Overview

Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Leiser works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

