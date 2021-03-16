See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD

Oncology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Leiser works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 477-2680
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588789796
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Mount Sinai Med Center
Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leiser works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Leiser’s profile.

Dr. Leiser has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

