Dr. Aliza Alter, MD
Overview
Dr. Aliza Alter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 200 S Orange Ave Ste 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (732) 501-2496MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Aliza Alter, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
