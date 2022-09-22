Overview

Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Mushtaq works at Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - North Mopac Expy in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.