Overview

Dr. Aliya Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Dayton Arthritis/Allergy Center in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.