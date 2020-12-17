Dr. Aliya Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aliya Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
13440 University Blvd Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Directions
(281) 207-9191
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed has been both of my kids' pediatrician since they were newborns (3 years now), and our experience has been nothing short of amazing. Here are a few reasons why I would recommend her. 1. Punctuality- Being punctual seems important to her, and her staff manages the schedule well to help her achieve that. We have never had a long wait time. 2. Good listener- I am a thorough person, and I appreciate that she is never dismissive about my concerns and questions. 3. Thorough- If there is information that I have missed sharing with her, she asks the right questions to make an accurate assessment. Her thoroughness saved my daughter's life when she was 6 months old, and she advised me to take her to the hospital for treatment even though my daughter seemed ok. If she had not started her on antibiotics early or if she had me wait for my daughter to get more sick, she could have become septic. She was absolutely right! Also, she personally follows up with you by phone when needed
About Dr. Aliya Ahmed, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Urdu
- 1235219502
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
