Dr. Alix Charles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alix Charles, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alix Charles, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Charles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allied Patient Care Solutions810 S State Road 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 766-4384
-
2
Alix Charles DPM PA4330 W Broward Blvd Ste O, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 766-4384
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
About Dr. Alix Charles, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1023114600
Education & Certifications
- Community Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
Dr. Charles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.