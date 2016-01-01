Dr. Aliva De, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliva De, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aliva De, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. De works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aliva De, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821287301
Education & Certifications
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De works at
Dr. De has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.