Dr. Aliuska Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Aliuska Alvarez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm8370 W Flagler St Ste 125A, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-0928
Aliuska Alvarez Ojeda MD PA815 NW 57th Ave Ste 343, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 262-0928
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent, as soon I explain Dr. Alvarez, she new what was the problem and sent me to have two blood test. With the blood test results on her office, Dr. Alvarez prescribe two medications and my head pain was gone the same day. I am still under her supervision. Thank you Dr. Alvarez.
About Dr. Aliuska Alvarez, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
