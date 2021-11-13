Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Locations
Sampat Saste MD770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2F, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 356-5414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- LifeSynch
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. khaja is such a humble physician and has the ability to trigger the root cause of my problem within 2 visits. Previously I was on Medication but now I can sleep well without any deppresion.
About Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1477754612
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Adult and General Psychiatry
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
- NATIONAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaja speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.