Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Khaja works at Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.