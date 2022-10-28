Overview

Dr. Alistair Fyfe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Fyfe works at Cardiac Associates of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.