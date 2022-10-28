Dr. Alistair Fyfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alistair Fyfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Alistair Fyfe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Fyfe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Associates of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C655, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8474
-
2
Johnson Medical Associates P.A.997 Hampshire Ln, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 750-0526
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fyfe?
Dr Fyfe has been seeing my mom since 2004 and has been amazing my mom refuses to see anyone else and the care he gives to his patients is remarkable.
About Dr. Alistair Fyfe, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225063902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fyfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fyfe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fyfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fyfe works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fyfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fyfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fyfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.